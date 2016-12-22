Kellyanne Conway Tapped As Donald Trump’s Counselor To President

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is headed to the White House, where she’ll serve as counselor to the president.

The announcement was made by the president-elect’s transition team early Thursday.

“Well that means I’m going to the West Wing to continue my service to president-elect Donald Trump,” Conway said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

Trump also chose Sean Spicer to be White House press secretary and Hope Hicks for director of strategic communications.

Conway served as Trump’s third campaign manager and is widely credited with helping guide him to victory. Conway took over the position in August, as part of a campaign shakeup which included the exit of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

She is also a frequent guest on television news programs.

“I think that when you have this opportunity, it’s an honor certainly, but it’s also very humbling — the gravity of the responsibility of serving at a senior level for the President of the United States,” Conway continued. “It’s difficult to pass that up and I know I’ve got his ear and his trust and I think those are the two main criteria. I very much respect the rest of the senior team that you’ve seen in action already.”

Conway had said previously that she planned to move her family to Washington to serve Trump, either inside or outside the administration.

The transition team says Conway “will work with senior leadership” in the White House “to effectively message and execute the administration’s legislative priorities and actions.”

She was already working to shape the president-elect’s message on tighter immigration policies Thursday.

“Donald Trump has made very clear that we need better vetting policies in these countries that train, harbor and export terrorists,” Conway said in the interview with Fox News.

While he’s not yet president, Trump is wading into Middle East politics, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

At the United Nations, Egypt sponsored a resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Trump joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in urging a veto by the United States in the Security Council. The vote was later postponed.

Meanwhile, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent similar messages Thursday about their countries’ nuclear capacities.

In a speech, Putin said that Russia needs to “strengthen the military potential of strategic nuclear forces.” Hours later, Trump tweeted “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”

Trump’s transition team has also started releasing the names of the entertainers taking part in his inaugural ceremony. They include the Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and “America’s Got Talent” alum Jackie Evancho. As for the lack of big-name celebrities, a Trump spokesperson said, “this is the inaugural, not Woodstock.”

Conway is the latest pick for the Trump transition team, following a flurry of other candidates chosen for top Cabinet slots. Trump has also tapped ExxonMobil chief executive officer Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, Rick Perry For Secretary Of Energy, Steven Mnuchin for Secretary of Treasury, Linda McMahon for Small Business Administrator, former political rival Ben Carson for Housing Secretary, Nikki Haley for United Nations ambassador, among others.

