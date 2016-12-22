LI Woman Accused Of Injuring Teen In Hit-Run At School Bus Stop

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police have charged a 24-year-old Long Island woman after they say she hit a teen with her car at a school bus stop and then fled the scene.
Amanda Duffy of Holbrook was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury resulting after she returned to the scene of the crash in Holtsville about an hour later.
Sixteen-year-old Tara Hayes was struck by Duffy’s car as she crossed the street to catch the bus around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.
The Sachem High School East student was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of hip fractures. Police say it was dark outside when the crash occurred.
Duffy couldn’t be reached for comment.
