Assaulted With A Sandwich: Domino’s Delivery Man Says Customer Used Order As A Weapon

NUTLEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A delivery man was injured on the job when a customer used his delivery against him.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, some people call them subs or hoagies, Domino’s calls them ‘oven baked sandwiches’, and police call them ‘a weapon used last week in Nutley.’

“Tell me why. I did nothing for you, just a delivery for you. I serve you!” Emad Hassabaalla said.

Hassabaalla has been a delivery man with Domino’s for more than three years. He told CBS2’s Baker that he works hard to make a living and is still in shock after being assaulted on the job.

“When I give him his food, and I give him his change he said word like ‘throw it, I don’t need it,’ okay, he is customer, customer is right okay,” Hassabaalla said.

The customer — 22-year-old James Marra — handed him $12 for a sandwich that cost $11.75.

Hassabaalla took the quarter the customer he didn’t want, and threw it.

“I take his change like he said, and I throw it like that, and I go,” he said.

He said he turned to leave and felt something hit his head — it was the sandwich. That’s when it got even worse.

“He take it from the ground, and he made my car all dirty,” he said.

Hassabaalla said he couldn’t see out his front window because the sandwich ingredients were spread all over it.

Police were called to the scene.

“I’ve been a police officer for 16 years, and I can honestly say I’ve never seen anyone assaulted with a Sandwich,” Detective Michael Padilla, Nutley Police, said.

Marra was arrested and charged with simple assault and criminal mischief.

Hassabaalla took a few days off of work after the incident, and said he just can’t get over what happened.