Woman Who Stole Wallet From 15-Year-Old Girl Turns Herself In, Along With Cash

December 22, 2016 10:41 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, stolen wallet, Walmart

RIVERDALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman who was seen on Walmart surveillance video stealing a wallet from a 15-year-old girl has turned herself in to police.

Emily Moriarty saved her money to buy her grandmother a special Christmas gift, since her grandfather had passed away a few weeks ago. But when the Hillsdale, New Jersey teen dropped her wallet inside the Walmart in Riverdale, a thief snatched it.

Surveillance cameras captured a woman walking near the girl and kicking the wallet away before picking it up and leaving.

Police said the wallet contained $130 in cash.

On Thursday, the woman turned herself, along with the wallet and cash, in to police.

Police did not release her name, saying only that she is from the North Jersey area. She was issued a summons for theft of lost property.

Police said the wallet and money will be returned to Moriarty.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia