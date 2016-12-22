Woman Who Stole Wallet From 15-Year-Old Girl Turns Herself In, Along With Cash

RIVERDALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman who was seen on Walmart surveillance video stealing a wallet from a 15-year-old girl has turned herself in to police.
Emily Moriarty saved her money to buy her grandmother a special Christmas gift, since her grandfather had passed away a few weeks ago. But when the Hillsdale, New Jersey teen dropped her wallet inside the Walmart in Riverdale, a thief snatched it.
Surveillance cameras captured a woman walking near the girl and kicking the wallet away before picking it up and leaving.
Police said the wallet contained $130 in cash.
On Thursday, the woman turned herself, along with the wallet and cash, in to police.
Police did not release her name, saying only that she is from the North Jersey area. She was issued a summons for theft of lost property.
Police said the wallet and money will be returned to Moriarty.