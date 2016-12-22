‘Stuff A School’ Drive Teaches Long Island Students About Serving Their Neighbors In Need

December 22, 2016 8:14 PM
Filed Under: Eastport-South Manor, Jennifer McLogan, Long Island, manorville, Stuff a School for Charity

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island students came together for their annual “Stuff a School for Charity” drive, serving the community during the holiday season.

For the 10th year in a row, Eastport-South Manor was stuffed to the roof with all kinds of toys.

“It’s a huge family here,” one student said.

All 1,800 middle and high school students donated at least one item, and it took them hours to box all the goodies and divide them among their neighbors living in poverty, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

“We’re all trying to spread the word,” another said.

It took three solid weeks of planning. Each school club concentrated on collecting candy, canned goods and coats. Some went door-to-door, others sought out toy stores, and it seemed everyone wanted to help.

“It makes us feel that connection everyone else feels,” one student said.

Connecting through music is the tradition there, with the chorus and orchestra leading the way.

“It is about service to others. It’s a major part of our educational environment, and seeing them now being able to come together in an event like this today,” Eastport-South Manor Principal Sal Alaimo said.

“They learn 100 percent that it is so wonderful and better to give than to receive, and they look forward to doing that every year,” Assistant Principal Jeannette Keicher said.

Amid the music, the packing of presents and good cheer, 16 needy families adopted by the school children are about to get surprise deliveries.

The students collected so much that special deliveries to the needy will continue through Saturday.

