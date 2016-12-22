Fire Traps Residents On Roof Of West Side Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents were trapped on a roof others were stuck inside, and nearly two dozen were injured when a four-alarm fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building on Manhattan’s West Side, the FDNY said.

The fire started around 4:55 p.m. Thursday at 515 West 59th Street near the intersection with 10th Avenue.

Chief of Department James Leonard said there was a heavy fire on the third floor which incinerated a one bedroom apartment.

Leonard said the fire left 21 people injured — 17 were civilians with 2 in critical and 4 in serious condition. A 7-year-old who was in cardiac arrest on the 21st floor was safe and alert thanks to civilians who performed CPR before firefighters arrived.

Some residents and concerned relatives sent frantic tweets as they waited for word that help was on the way. Leonard said that 9 people became trapped on the roof, they were in no danger and were safely removed.

A final search of the building found a number of people sheltered in place.