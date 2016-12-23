Woman Shot While Sitting In Parked Car In Crown Heights, Brooklyn

December 23, 2016 7:22 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Crown Heights, shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who fired three gunshots into a parked car, hitting a 24-year-old woman in her right arm.

The Dominique Duke was sitting inside a black 2016 Chevy four-door sedan on Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 9:18 p.m. Friday.

Police told CBS2 the driver of the car had gone inside the Best Western Hotel to use the bathroom.

That’s when a man approached the car and fired three shots.

Duke was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was described as a black man, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black hat and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

One Comment

  1. NYR (47 pts) (@oficial52011) says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:24 pm

    9:18 PM Friday that’s today

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia