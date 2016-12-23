Woman Shot While Sitting In Parked Car In Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who fired three gunshots into a parked car, hitting a 24-year-old woman in her right arm.
The Dominique Duke was sitting inside a black 2016 Chevy four-door sedan on Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 9:18 p.m. Friday.
Police told CBS2 the driver of the car had gone inside the Best Western Hotel to use the bathroom.
That’s when a man approached the car and fired three shots.
Duke was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.
The suspect was described as a black man, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black hat and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
