Rockettes’ Owners Say Attendance At Trump Inauguration Is A Choice

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Radio City Rockettes will be dancing at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next month but not everyone is kicking up their heels at the booking.

One of the famed dancers took to Instagram to say she was “embarrassed and disappointed” by the gig, triggering calls for a boycott by some on social media. Critics have posted the phone numbers of the dancers’ union and the Rockette’s employer to urge complaints.

But Madison Square Garden Company, which employs the dancers, said Friday no dancers are being compelled to attend the event.

“For a Rockette to be considered for an event, they must voluntarily sign up and are never told they have to perform at a particular event, including the inaugural. It is always their choice. In fact, for the coming inauguration, we had more Rockettes request to participate than we have slots available.”

Many on social media believed attendance was mandatory, including Julissa Sabino, a performer who is part of the union, who tweeted that the issue “breaks my heart” and urged supporters to “help these ladies.”

As a performer who's a part of a Union, this breaks my heart. Please help these ladies and email the crap out of these people. 💔 https://t.co/KrvY0Zhd3o — Julissa Sabino (@JuliSabino) December 23, 2016

Autumn Withers, a former Rockette, supported a boycott, saying “take a knee, ladies!”

As a former #Rockette, thx for this. Yes, take a knee ladies! I would. Sad that #AGVA supports James Dolan & not the Rox. Pls email/call. https://t.co/EbUKpqk1rQ — Autumn Withers (@AutumnWithers) December 23, 2016

Others on Twitter also started saying, “Free the Rockettes!”

The American Guild of Variety Artists, which represents the Rockettes, has not publicly responded.

The Rockettes, who have performed at Radio City Music Hall since the 1930s, have previously appeared in Super Bowl halftime shows, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parades and George W. Bush’s inaugurations in 2001 and 2005.

The Rockettes who choose to attend will join The Mormon Tabernacle Choir at the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20.

The choir’s president, Ron Jarrett, says the group has “a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U.S. presidents” and is “honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president.”

The group has performed at a handful of other presidential inaugurals, including those of presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Earlier this month, Trump’s inaugural committee announced that “America’s Got Talent” star Jackie Evancho will be singing the national anthem at the ceremony.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)