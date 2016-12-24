Attacker Punches, Kicks Man In Head Before Stealing iPhone In Bushwick, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who they say beat and robbed another man in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
A black man wearing black pants and a blue shirt confronted the 22-year-old victim near Porter and Flushing avenues around 4 a.m.
The man punched and kicked the victim multiple times in the head before stealing his iPhone 6, police said.
Authorities asked anyone with information about this incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.