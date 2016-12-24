Last-Minute Shoppers Flock To Stores Still Open On Christmas Eve

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The countdown to Christmas is on, and it’s down to the wire for last-minute shoppers across the Tri-State.

But luckily, there are plenty of stores still open and ready for business.

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Hottest Toys | Sports Gifts | Feed Your Foodie | Men’s, Women’s Fashion

It’s not just the malls, either. The meat and cheese markets at Arthur Avenue in the Bronx were packed to the brim with shoppers determined to by the freshest ingredients for their holiday feasts, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

“We’ve been doing it for 30 years, it’s a way of life,” Scott Crane said.

And the shopping never ends. Monday, the day after Christmas, is also known as “Returns Day” and can be as busy as Black Friday for some stores.

More: Restaurants Open On Christmas Day

“Actually the reason why I waited is because I am a grandma babysitting and I’m also a full time worker,” Victoria Esteves, of Garden City, said. “I leave everything for the last minute and I am planning to come back on Monday.”

Some stores hope gift returners don’t just exchange their gifts, but also buy more — so extra sales are often advertised.

“It is always a great time for a retailer to get those sales out there, after Christmas sales, and its a great time for a shopper to get the best bargains possible,” retail analyst Danielle Conte said.

And if you’re really in a crunch, there are select FedEx locations that offer same-day shipping through Christmas Day.

Click here for more information on holiday shipping options.