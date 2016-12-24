Joey Boots, Howard Stern ‘Wack Packer,’ Dies In NYC At 49

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Joesph Bassolino, also known as celebrated radio personality Joey Boots on the Howard Stern show, has died in New York City, the NYPD says. He was 49 years old.

The NYPD says officers responded to a 911 call to Bassolino’s apartment in the Bronx at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday night.

When police arrived, they found Bassolino unconscious and unresponsive. A medical examiner pronounced him dead on the scene, police say.

Joey Boots’ was an official member of the ‘Wack Pack’ on the Howard Stern show, notably known for photobombing and other pranks using the catchphrase “Baba Booey.”

Fans and members of the Howard Stern staff were mourning Boots’ death on Twitter Saturday morning.

A sad so long to another member of the @sternshow family. #RIPJoeyBoots @JoeyBoots

One last #Bababooey to you! — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) December 24, 2016

.@JoeyBoots wasn't a Wack Packer to me… he was a genuine friend. I'm gonna miss you like hell, buddy. pic.twitter.com/iXmYSdrfC3 — Memet Walker (@memetwalker) December 24, 2016

He was a true Stern Show soldier. R.I.P. @JoeyBoots https://t.co/cYufqbjiw3 — JD Harmeyer (@jdharm) December 24, 2016

Bassolino’s exact cause of death is under investigation.