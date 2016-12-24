Burglar Uses Fire Escape To Climb Into 2 Bronx Apartments On Multiple Occasions, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A burglar used a fire escape to climb into two Bronx apartments six times over the past two months and stole several items, the NYPD says.
The suspect climbed into an apartment on Valentine Avenue once in October and twice in November. He did the same at a nearby apartment on the Grand Concourse.
Police said the burglar stole purses, wallets, credit cards and electronics.
He was seen on surveillance using one of the victim’s credit cards at a Bank of America ATM.
