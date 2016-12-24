Burglar Uses Fire Escape To Climb Into 2 Bronx Apartments On Multiple Occasions, Police Say

December 24, 2016 9:46 PM
Filed Under: The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A burglar used a fire escape to climb into two Bronx apartments six times over the past two months and stole several items, the NYPD says.

The suspect climbed into an apartment on Valentine Avenue once in October and twice in November. He did the same at a nearby apartment on the Grand Concourse.

Police said the burglar stole purses, wallets, credit cards and electronics.

He was seen on surveillance using one of the victim’s credit cards at a Bank of America ATM.

The NYPD asked anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia