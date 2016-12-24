Child Held At Knifepoint During Long Island Home Invasion, Police Say

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island police are searching for four men in connection to an armed home invasion and robbery in Westbury.

According to police, a man wielding a handgun knocked on the door of the Dover Street home and forced his way past an 11-year-old girl at around 7:20 p.m. Three other masked men followed, with one suspect grabbing a knife from the kitchen and pressing it up to a 10-year-old girl’s neck.

The men forced the girls into a back room inside the house before heading towards the bedroom, where they confronted a 45-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man.

According to police, the suspects used a belt to tie their hands together while shouting “where is the money” in Spanish.

One of the suspects then pressed a knife on the man, leaving him with a small wound, police said.

The men then fled the scene through the backyard.

Police say the men also stole $1,700 from an unoccupied basement apartment below the home.

No other injuries were reported.

Nassau County Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 244-TIPS. Calls will remain confidential.