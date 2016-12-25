BREAKING: Singer George Michael Dies At Age Of 53 | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

Carrie Fisher Stable, Debbie Reynolds Says

December 25, 2016 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Carrie Fisher is in stable condition days after suffering a medical emergency, according to her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

Reynolds tweeted Sunday that the family would share any updates on Fisher and thanked the public for its “prayers & good wishes.”

Earlier in the day, Oscar winner Sally Field tweeted that she was thinking of the “Star Wars” actress with all her “heart and soul.”

Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill of “Star Wars” fame are among many others who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old Fisher recovers after falling ill on a flight and being admitted Friday to a Los Angeles hospital.

Fisher is also known for such books as “Postcards from the Edge” and “Wishful Drinking.”

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia