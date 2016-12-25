New Yorkers In Need Feel Warmth Of Season At New York Cares Coat Drive

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers in need are feeling the warmth of the season thanks to donors who gave away their unused coats this holiday season.

Tables at the New York City Rescue Mission in Tribeca were piled high with coats on Christmas Day, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.

“It means a lot, because I don’t have a coat that will support me through the winter,” one woman told Haskell. “But unfortunately, my funds aren’t so good right now, I’m unemployed right now.”

According to New York Cares executive director Gary Bagley, coat collections are running ahead of last year’s pace.

“We’ve collected 67,000 coats, but we’re trying to get to 125,000,” Bagley said.

The 28th annual New York Cares coat drive runs through Dec. 31 2017. Those looking to donate in person can drop off their gently-used coats at their local NYPD precinct, Penn Station or Grand Central Station. Check the New York Cares website for a full list of locations.

If you don’t have a coat to donate, you can still help out by making a monetary donation. Just text “COAT” to 41444 — donations in increments of $20 will be accepted.

“A gift of just $20 will put a brand new coat on the back of a New Yorker who needs it,” Bagley said.

