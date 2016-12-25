LI Man Shoots Gun In Air Following Argument With Girlfriend, Police Say

December 25, 2016 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Inwood, Long Island, Nassau County Police

INWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) —  A Long Island man is facing charges after firing a gun into the air following an argument with his girlfriend, police say.

Police say Otis Williams, 40, of Inwood, fired a handgun into the air outside of his Clinton Avenue home at around 9:08 p.m. Saturday night.

Nassau County Police arrested Williams at the scene. They also recovered a FED PMK .380 handgun.

No injuries were reported.

Williams is facing several charges, including several counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Reckless Endangerment.

He is expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday.

 

