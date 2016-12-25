New Jersey Church, Badly Damaged By Fire Earlier This Year, Bounces Back

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey church bounced back in a big way Sunday.

After a fire completely gutted the inside of the church’s sanctuary earlier this year, The First Presbyterian Church of Englewood performed Christmas mass Sunday in front of a packed congregation.

Church services — including today’s Christmas one — are done with folding chairs in a nearby meeting hall on the church grounds.

CBS2 reported that the March blaze was likely sparked by faulty electrical wiring. Despite the extensive internal damage, there were no injuries reported.

“Of course you wish it hadn’t happened but since it did you focus on what’s possible,” said Reverend Richard Hong. “We remember there was no loss of life.”

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, several precious artifacts that survived the blaze were on fully display Sunday, including a cross which has been left in its fire-damaged state, and a cracked church bell kept out in the parking lot that will eventually be restored.

Members of the faithful say their church is all faith and feeling — so where they worship is not paramount.

“It’s a testament to the strength of the congregation that you can take it,” said Bergenfield resident Emily McSpadden.

“We’re doing great,” said Edgewater resident Linda Farrell. “We’re doing just great as a church.”

Reverend Hong expects the congregation to return to the fire damaged church by Christmas 2019.