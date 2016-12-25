BREAKING: Singer George Michael Dies At Age Of 53 | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

A WCBS 880 Christmas Poem: Bring Love To Your Heart

December 25, 2016 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Christmas, Peter Haskell, WCBS 880

By Peter Haskell, WCBS 880 

This tree is a symbol of joy and cheer

Time to end an angry, contentious year

We speak past each other like ships in the night, 

No reason to listen, it’s more satisfying to fight. 

The world seems unsettled, filled with venom and hate, 

We owe each other more, in search of a kinder fate. 

Civility is lost — where did it go? 

Do onto others, that’s one thing I know. 

There’s so much goodness to be found every day. 

Don’t judge, don’t be cruel, don’t turn away. 

May the Christmas spirit bring love to your heart, 

Being kind to others is a good place to start. 

Feel the warmth of the season, hug your lad or your lady,

From Roc Center, Peter Haskell, WCBS 880
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia