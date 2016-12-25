A WCBS 880 Christmas Poem: Bring Love To Your Heart

By Peter Haskell, WCBS 880

This tree is a symbol of joy and cheer

Time to end an angry, contentious year

We speak past each other like ships in the night,

No reason to listen, it’s more satisfying to fight.

The world seems unsettled, filled with venom and hate,

We owe each other more, in search of a kinder fate.

Civility is lost — where did it go?

Do onto others, that’s one thing I know.

There’s so much goodness to be found every day.

Don’t judge, don’t be cruel, don’t turn away.

May the Christmas spirit bring love to your heart,

Being kind to others is a good place to start.

Feel the warmth of the season, hug your lad or your lady,

From Roc Center, Peter Haskell, WCBS 880