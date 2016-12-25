NYC’s Best Family-Friendly Events For Winter Break With The Kids

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — School is out and the holidays are upon us, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay home and do nothing — there’s plenty of activities to do with the little ones.
More: Best Weekend Getaways In The Tri-State Area
Anna Fader, founder of MommyPoppins, stopped by CBS2 on Sunday morning to share some of the best family-friendly events going on in New York City.
Ice Skating. There are several rinks around New York City offering ice skating options along with Chanukah specials under illuminated lights.
Click here for the best ice skating rinks in New York City.
Holiday Shows. From movies, to on-stage productions, New York City is never short of productions perfect for you and your child.
Click here for our roundup of best holiday shows.
Click here for holiday movie screenings in NYC
Click on the video above for more.