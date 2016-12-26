CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
COMMUTER ALERT: Power Outage Causes Delays On NYC Subways | Check Latest Traffic

SEE IT: Carmelo Anthony Surprises Teen Battling Cancer With New Car On Christmas

December 26, 2016 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Carmelo Anthony gave a Brooklyn teen with cancer a Christmas gift he’ll never forget Sunday.

Just before the Knicks played the Celtics, Anthony stunned 17-year-old Jarell Lara by presenting him with a 2017 Kia Sorenton in the Madison Square Garden parking garage.

Lara suffers from Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare form of cancer. He completed 18 months of chemotherapy treatment earlier this year, and his cancer is in remission.

The gift was a combined effort from Anthony’s foundation, the Garden of Dreams Foundation and Kia.

Lara’s mother, Anne, cried uncontrollably as Anthony handed the keys to the vehicle to Lara, who was wearing a No. 16 Knicks jersey with his first name written across the back.

“This is bigger than sport, bigger than basketball,” Anthony said, according to ESPN. “Two wonderful foundations coming together, making a family happy, making a dream come true. Giving them a day of happiness. The family, as you can see, the mom is still crying. It is a bit of a surprise. They had no idea it was coming, and I am happy that I was able to kind of make this happen.”

According to the New York Post, Lara’s family has struggled financially since he was diagnosed. His mother quit her job as a medical assistant to help bring him to appointments and be with him during his treatments. His family also moved from their home in Washington Heights to a more affordable place in the South Bronx.

The family currently shares one car that often breaks down. Its back doors no longer open, forcing Lara and his siblings to climb over the passenger seat in order to reach the back, according to the Post.

“It’s a blessing from God,” Lara told MSGNetworks.com. “There are so many people (that) Carmelo Anthony can help, and he chose to help me. It’s the greatest Christmas you could ask for.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia