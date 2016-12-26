Millions In Fur Coats Stolen From Dennis Basso’s On Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three suspects after at least 20 furs worth millions were stolen from a store in Midtown on Christmas Eve.
Surveillance video shows the bandits using a concrete block to smash through the front door of Dennis Basso’s high-end fur store at around 5 a.m. on Dec. 24, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.
“He went in right behind the rock that he threw, and then right behind him, the second try — runs through,” the store’s manager, who asked not to be identified, said. “He was running at the same time with the big metal beam coming down — right at the same time as the metal beam was coming down.”
“In the video you can see him getting hit on the head,” he added.
The manager believes the bandits were casing out the store the day before the burglary.
“They definitely knew where those pieces were hanging, ’cause the first guy went directly to that,” the manager said.
Police are now hoping surveillance footage will help lead them to an arrest.