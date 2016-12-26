CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Man Mugged, Robbed Of Family’s Presents Christmas Morning

December 26, 2016 7:18 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, NYPD, Scott Rapoport, Soundview

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was assaulted by four men in the Soundview section of the Bronx just after midnight on Christmas morning.

Unfortunately for them, the victim fought back.

He spoke with CBS2’s Scott Rapoport about the frightening ordeal.

To Steven Sampson, the 9 stitch gash on his upper arm isn’t the only pain he experienced early Sunday morning when he was allegedly attacked by four men wearing ski-masks.

According to Sampson, the men also stole $2,500 worth of Christmas presents he bought for his wife and 2 daughters.

“I realized in the end, my gifts were gone,” he said.

He says it happened on the corner of Bolton and Randall Avenues just after midnight Sunday.

The 41-year-old FDNY EMT — and 9/11 first responder — says he was organizing the presents in the back of his car when trouble came calling.

After the men announced their intentions, one of them reached for his phone.

What the thieves didn’t know was that they were messing with the wrong guy — Sampson is a black belt in Judo and Akido.

He tells CBS2 that his fighting instinct immediately kicked in, grabbing the first man by the arm.

“Two to three shots to the arm and I felt it pop,” he said.

Sampson then turned his attention to the second attacker.

“I punched him in the face and he went to the ground,” he said.

Sampson says he then jumped into his car to get away — that’s when he felt his shirt soaked with blood. He realized he was stabbed “very deep to the bone.”

After driving himself to the hospital, he says it was only after being treated and dismissed that he noticed the gifts for his wife and daughters were gone.

The thieves made off with a couple of drones, some iTunes gift cards, and makeup for his 16-year-old daughter according to Sampson.

The NYPD is currently investigating the theft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia