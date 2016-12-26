CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Woman Fights Back Against Christmas Eve Mugger

December 26, 2016 11:09 PM
Filed Under: Manhattan, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Manhattan woman decided to fight back when she was attacked by a mugger on Christmas Eve.

She held onto her purse as the attacker dragged her down the street before slashing her with a box cutter.

CBS2’s Valerie Castro spoke with the victim who did not wish to be identified.

“I was bleeding profusely, I was bleeding from my face, I was bleeding from my arm, my jacket was covered in blood,” she said.

The battle wounds are evident all over her body.

The attack occurred on Christmas Eve around 10:30 at night when she was walking down a path between 61st and 62nd Street near 1st Avenue.

She says the ambush came from behind while she was distracted.

“I was walking home and I was listening to music and all of a sudden I felt someone pull my hood up over my head,” she said. “I think it clicked what was happening to me because someone pulled at my purse.”

Rather than let go, she was determined to hang on and was dragged several feet until she was stabbed in the hand and forced to drop the purse.

She still didn’t give up and continued to run after her attacker.

“When I caught up to him, we were tugging back and forth,” she said. “Eventually when he punched me I went flying.”

At that point the woman was left with a fractured arm and countless injuries — not to mention the holiday evening was already emotionally tough due to a recent divorce.

“I don’t know if that made me more vulnerable or if that made me want to fight back more,” she said. “Probably a combination of the two.”

Common advice would be to not fight back, but this victim hopes her tenacity makes the attacker think twice about going after someone else.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia