Mother, 4-Year-Old Son Found Dead In Manhattan Apartment

December 26, 2016 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Manhattan, New York City, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman and 4-year-old child were found dead in an apartment in Upper Manhattan early Monday morning.

Sources told CBS2 the 36-year-old woman, identified as Felicia Barahona, was found dead in the living room of an apartment on 153rd Street shortly after 8 a.m. with an electrical cord around her neck.

A 4-year-old boy was found dead in the bathtub, sources say.

Police were called to the scene after the superintendent of the building noticed a smell and looked through the fire escape into the apartment, where they saw the woman’s body.

Authorities believe the woman may be the boy’s mother.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

