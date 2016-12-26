Mother, 4-Year-Old Son Found Dead In Manhattan Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman and 4-year-old child were found dead in an apartment in Upper Manhattan early Monday morning.
Sources told CBS2 the 36-year-old woman, identified as Felicia Barahona, was found dead in the living room of an apartment on 153rd Street shortly after 8 a.m. with an electrical cord around her neck.
A 4-year-old boy was found dead in the bathtub, sources say.
Police were called to the scene after the superintendent of the building noticed a smell and looked through the fire escape into the apartment, where they saw the woman’s body.
Authorities believe the woman may be the boy’s mother.
A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.