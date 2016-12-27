Army Runs Over North Texas In Heart Of Dallas Bowl, 38-31

DALLAS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jordan Asberry ran for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down in overtime, sending Army past North Texas 38-31 on Tuesday in a rematch at the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Asberry’s score was the sixth rushing touchdown in the game for the Black Knights (8-5) and 46th of the season. That broke the school record held by the 1945 national championship team that had two Heisman Trophy winners in the backfield.
Army rushed for 480 yards in the victory. Ahmad Bradshaw ran for 129 yards and a touchdown while Darnell Woolfolk had 119 yards and two TDs.
North Texas (5-8) had its chance in overtime. But after Alec Morris scrambled for 4 yards and Jeffery Wilson lost 3, consecutive incomplete passes followed. Morris threw for 304 yards and three scores, but his desperation fourth-down throw on the run ended the game.
The Mean Green earned the bowl berth based on their Academic Progress Rate. They lost five of their last six games after winning 35-18 at Army on Oct. 22.
It was the first bowl victory for the Black Knights since they won the Armed Forces Bowl in 2010. Their eight wins are the most since the 1996 team won 10 games.
