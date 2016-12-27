Bills Fire Rex Ryan After 2 Seasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets won’t have the satisfaction of trying to deliver the final blow to their former coach.
The Bills announced Tuesday they have fired head coach Rex Ryan as well as his brother, assistant head coach Rob Ryan. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will serve as the interim head coach when the Bills travel to MetLife Stadium on Sunday to face the Jets in the season finale for both teams.
In his two years in Buffalo, Rex Ryan had a 15-16 record, including 7-8 this year. He previously spent six seasons with the Jets, going 46-50 and reaching two AFC championship games.
