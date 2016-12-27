Video: Broadway Stars Help De Blasio Celebrate His Accomplishments In 2016

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two Broadway stars helped Mayor Bill de Blasio sing his praises in a new video released Tuesday.
The video features “Waitress” star Jenna Ushkowitz and James Monroe Iglehart, who plays the genie in “Aladdin,” celebrating de Blasio’s accomplishments in 2016.
The video begins with de Blasio calling his wife to tell her he thinks a song is the “perfect way to wrap up all the things we’ve done this year.”
He then listens in as Ushkowitz and Iglehart sing about everything from affordable housing to neighborhood policing.
After Ushkowitz and Iglehart break out a tambourine and some dance moves, de Blasio decides to ditch the song and keep it simple and go with a couple of tweets and a Facebook post.