Professional Driver Avoids Dozens Of Manhattan Red Lights, Records Drive

December 27, 2016 11:22 PM
Filed Under: Manhattan, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Driving in Manhattan can be frustrating. When you get a few green lights in a row it can feel like you’ve won the lottery.

Imagine the feeling if you get every single green light in the city — a professional driver nearly did just that.

Noah Forman told CBS2’s Valerie Castro how he managed to get so much traffic light luck.

Forman is a professional driver, but on a recent night — off the clock — he took on an unbelievable feat of navigation.

The entire drive was captured on his cell phone as he made it through dozens of Manhattan intersections without catching a single red light.

He passed landmarks like Saint Patrick’s Cathedral and Rockefeller Center on his way to city-driving nirvana.

Forman says he took the drive just after 3 in the morning when there would be the least amount of traffic. During the entire 26 minute drive, he never repeated an intersection.

“I might have gotten 230, I might have gotten 241,” he says, “but I’ll let someone else count all the lights for me.”

We did just that — Forman made it through an amazing 236 green lights, with one yellow light thrown into the mix.

His triumphant journey came to an end at Bowery and Prince Street.

So why go through all this? Forman says it was “just something to pass the time.”

He tells CBS2 he may try to beat his own record in the future. Between now and then, he’ll just continue to drive and do his job.

The Department of Transportation says it can’t attest to the video and are unsure of its accuracy.

To watch all 26 minutes of the late night drive, CLICK HERE.

 

