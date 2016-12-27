CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Girl With Cancer Receives Custom Wig For School

December 27, 2016 6:31 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Max Gomez

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Most cancer patients will tell you what they hate most about chemotherapy was losing their hair.

Now, imagine being a six-year-old girl afraid of going to school without hair.

CBS2 spoke with one young girl who got a special gift to make her cancer journey a little easier.

Jaryanna Miranda is undergoing chemotherapy after bring diagnosed with Leukemia last summer — and she’s worried about going back to school.

“I don’t want to go to school bald,” she said. “I’m scared of what people might say.”

Her mother searched for a wig that would match her daughter’s dark brown curly hair but couldn’t find a good fit, and the family couldn’t afford to spend $700 for a custom-made one.

Celebrity hair stylist Hadiiya Barbel specializes in making custom wigs for girls like Jaryanna, whose hair is curly. Every year she donates one to a child in need.

“For me the real celebrities are the little girls that sit in my chair now that are going through some sort of crisis,” Barbel tells CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez.

This year — she chose Jaryanna, who met with Hadiiya and her team at Araya NYC Style Studio for a consultation.

They immediately went to work to make Jaryanna’s wig look as natural as possible.

In her last fitting, Hadiiya trimmed the wig to frame the six-year-old’s face and make final adjustments before handing the wig off.

Although she’s still getting chemotherapy, Jaryanna is now looking forward to going back to school to show off the gift that will help her fit in.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia