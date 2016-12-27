Girl With Cancer Receives Custom Wig For School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Most cancer patients will tell you what they hate most about chemotherapy was losing their hair.

Now, imagine being a six-year-old girl afraid of going to school without hair.

CBS2 spoke with one young girl who got a special gift to make her cancer journey a little easier.

Jaryanna Miranda is undergoing chemotherapy after bring diagnosed with Leukemia last summer — and she’s worried about going back to school.

“I don’t want to go to school bald,” she said. “I’m scared of what people might say.”

Her mother searched for a wig that would match her daughter’s dark brown curly hair but couldn’t find a good fit, and the family couldn’t afford to spend $700 for a custom-made one.

Celebrity hair stylist Hadiiya Barbel specializes in making custom wigs for girls like Jaryanna, whose hair is curly. Every year she donates one to a child in need.

“For me the real celebrities are the little girls that sit in my chair now that are going through some sort of crisis,” Barbel tells CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez.

This year — she chose Jaryanna, who met with Hadiiya and her team at Araya NYC Style Studio for a consultation.

They immediately went to work to make Jaryanna’s wig look as natural as possible.

In her last fitting, Hadiiya trimmed the wig to frame the six-year-old’s face and make final adjustments before handing the wig off.

Although she’s still getting chemotherapy, Jaryanna is now looking forward to going back to school to show off the gift that will help her fit in.