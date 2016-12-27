Queens Cheerleaders Could Take Home National Title, But First They Need To Get There

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of high school cheerleaders have the chance to do something remarkable, but they need help to make it happen.

As CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported, the best cheerleading squad in Queens is now hoping to become the best in the country.

The girls from the Young Women’s Leadership School in Jamaica, Queens are perky, precocious, and personable.

Their skill and excellence have earned them a qualifying spot in the National Cheerleading Championship at Disney World in Orlando in February.

“We need to raise money right away,” coach Abi Corbin said.

Corbin said the girls need at least $10,000 to afford the trip and realize their dream.

“It’s something you think about once you become a cheerleader. It’s like the ultimate goal, nationals,” Leslee Betancourt said.

Since the cheerleading squad is a club and not considered a sport it receives no money from the school or Department of Education, and must finance itself. As a result, money is tight.

For their part, the girls have worked hard to get to this point — three-hour practices, twice a week.

They have to wait two hours after school is over before they can even get to use the gym, on Tuesday, they practiced at a different school in Flushing.

“This is very important because we came from nothing and we worked really hard to get here,” Destiny Martin said.

The cheerleaders haves tarted a Go Fund Me page in hopes of raising enough money to make the trip. So far they are a little more than $2,800.

The girls said they have hope and faith they’ll get the chance to compete and bring the gold back to Queens.

The club started four years ago, out of the twelve girls on the squad, only two had previous cheerleading experience. The coach who makes it all possible is a volunteer.