12/28 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

December 28, 2016 4:15 AM
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Wednesday morning all! It’s a much colder morning compared to 24 hours ago – 20s & 30s with a stiff breeze. We’ll stay mostly sunny through the day but it will be a crisp day – highs only hit the upper 30s to mid 40s.

(Credit: CBS2)

(Credit: CBS2)

More clouds move in tonight ahead of a quick-moving storm system tomorrow. Looks like a wintry mix for all at the start, quickly changing to rain for NYC & the coasts, and likely wintry mix or light snow for the interior.

(Credit: CBS2)

(Credit: CBS2)

As of now we don’t expect huge snowfall, maybe 1-3″ with a few 4″ amounts, and mainly rain along the coasts. One thing is certain, it’ll be a messy Thursday.

Have a great day & stay warm!

