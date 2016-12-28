CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

As Aleppo Crumbles, Local Professor Mohamed Alsiadi Preserves Its Music

December 28, 2016 3:03 PM By Alex Silverman
Filed Under: Aleppo, Alex Silverman, Professor Mohamed Alsiadi

By Alex Silverman

NEW YORK (WCBS 880)Mohamed Alsiadi describes the Aleppo of his youth as a vibrant city bursting with diversity, where the arts could flourish and he was able to study music, his life’s passion. “I was lucky to grow up with that culture,” said the Fordham and Rutgers University professor who has lived in the U.S. for about 20 years.

For most of that time, fears that home city was running out of time have been weighing on his mind. It began in earnest in the early 2000s, said Alsiadi, amid President George W. Bush’s “axis of evil” rhetoric and the start of the Iraq war. He recalled the destruction of an Iraqi radio station. “Syria’s going to be next,” he thought.

If he could not save his city, he decided he would be the one to save its music. “You cannot kill music,” he said. “You cannot arrest music. Around 2004, he began collecting recordings from friends and from Aleppo’s radio stations – music with influences from all over the world, but a genre his city made its own.

For Alsiadi it was not simply about preserving the music. He wanted to “keep it alive.” So he began to notate the recordings for others to play.

Six years ago, around the time the Syrian uprising began to unfold, Alsiadi began collaborating with the Syrian musician Malek Jandali. They combined their talents – Alsiadi as researcher and Jandali the composer – and formed the Malek Jandali Trio. Together they have made melodies from Aleppo available all over the world, through both in-person concerts and YouTube videos.

Alsiadi did not realize at the outset how necessary this work would be. “I’ve seen my friends being killed or displaced or forced to do something else,” he said. “We’ve lost all these beautiful musicians, believe it or not. Masters.”

The vibrant city he knew has been reduced to rubble, and its people scattered all over the globe. “Psychologically they are very sick, tired,” he said. “It’s hard to process. Years from now, we can grieve, cry, scream.”

Alsiadi insists his aim is apolitical, and his mission is the single thing he ensured he would be able to do: Give Aleppians, wherever they have ended up, their music back.

“It’s turned out to be the project of my life,” he said.” I’m damn lucky to be a part of it.”

The Malek Jandali Trio will perform at Carnegie Hall, with Alsiadi on the lute, on Feb. 4.

More from Alex Silverman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia