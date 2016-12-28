‘Freak Accident’ Shutters Mom And Pop Mendham Shops

MENDHAM, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three family owned stores in New Jersey are out of business for the foreseeable future after an explosion that police are calling a “freak accident.”

The families who built the businesses decades ago spoke with CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

“I just think about all the hard work put into the place,” owner of the Country Coffee Shop John Paxos said. “All the time and effort, all the love that is in the place. Really it’s kind of heartbreaking.”

Paxos opened the beloved coffee shop twenty years ago with his father. His sister — co-owner Kitsa Jobeless — had just opened up Wednesday morning around 7 when the shopping center on Route 24 went up in flames.

“When I go outside I saw the flames from the front shooting out over the back of the building so I knew we were in trouble,” Jobeless said.

Authorities say a propane tank that powers a garbage truck exploded behind the coffee and pizza shops, setting them on fire. Miraculously, no one was hurt.

Police Chief Pasquale Libertino tells CBS2 that local garbage trucks have been switching from gas to propane.

“This has happened before with other garbage trucks over the past,” Libertino said. “At this point all we know is the actual tank exploded.”

Damage to the coffee shop and neighboring pizza place is obvious. Next door at The Chocolate Shoppe, everything may look in tact but the smell of smoke is overwhelming and that’s what’s going to force them to throw out most of their inventory — 150 pounds of it, some of which could have been sold during the upcoming Valentines Day rush.

Police tell CBS2 that no criminality is suspected at this time. The owners of the three shops say they fully intend to rebuild and reopen.