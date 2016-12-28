Non-Invasive Procedure Offers Relief To Those Suffering From Hand Tremors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Imagine having your hands shake so much that it’s hard to hold a glass of water, feed yourself, shave, or put on makeup.

Millions of people suffer from what’s called ‘essential tremor’ but as CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported, there’s now a non-invasive brain procedure that stops the shaking.

Wall Street businesswoman Alexandra Lebenthal suffers from essential tremor. The neurological disorder causes involuntary shaking. She said it’s affected every aspect of her life, including her work.

“Taking a glass of wine or sparkling water from a tray at a party, being able to take a picture with my iPhone, so many basic, basic things,” she said.

When medications didn’t help, Lebenthal became one of the first patients to receive a new, FDA approved treatment for essential tremor called ‘exablate neuro’ it’s an Israeli developed technology that uses MRI guided, focused ultrasound to heat and destroy the tiny area of the brain responsible for tremors.

“It allows us to send ultrasound waves to specific spots in the brain and actually change the way the brain functions,” Dr. Michael G. Kaplitt, Well Cornell Medical College said.

Patients have reported a nearly 50 percent improvement in their tremors, although the FDA only allows the procedure to be done on one side of the brain.

Lebenthal chose her right side because she’s left-handed.

“This is the new and improved, and perfect hand,” she said.

She said even one steady hand has changed her life.

“This is now, after the procedure — so just unbelievable,” she said.

Essential tremor is generally not dangerous, and doesn’t lead to other diseases, but it can be very troubling, especially if the shaking also affects the head or voice.

There are some medications that can help, but they have side effects so this ultrasound is a welcome option.

The treatment is done with the patient fully awake, and test results can be seen right away.