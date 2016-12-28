CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Frustrating Mix Up Has Rockland Jewelry Store Battling Slew Of Misplaced Complaints

December 28, 2016 6:01 PM
Filed Under: Alice Gainer, Rockland County, Special Design Jewelers, Special Designs Jewelers, Suffern

SUFFERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A frustrating store mix up has people lashing out at the wrong jewelers.

For a year now, a jewelry store in Rockland County, has fielded multiple calls a day from customers who are angry about not receiving their merchandise.

But as CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, the problem is, they have the wrong store.

The mix up has caused negative review after negative review on Facebook and Google.

“Been waiting more than 3 months. This is a scam and they are not Christians at all. They are thieves,” one review read.

Then there’s the daily phone calls from all over the country.

“Probably at least 6 or 7 just today,” Special Designs Jewelers, co-owner Mark Shahinian said.

For the past year, it’s all been wrongly directed at Special Designs Jewelers.

“They’re calling, yelling at us, so we tell them it’s not us,” co-owner Kevin Shahinian said.

The family run business — a 30 year legacy — is having its reputation tarnished online by another business with a similar name ‘Special Design Jewelry.’

That company was selling a Jesus ring, and apparently many who ordered online never received one.

But Special Designs Jewelers in Suffern not only doesn’t sell those wrings, they don’t even sell online.

A website for the other company said it operates out of Houston Texas, and doesn’t list a phone number, only an email address.

Owners of the Rockland County store emailed, pleading with the online firm to list a phone number so customers can get in touch with the correct business.

Someone wrote back to them last January, apologizing and saying, ‘they’re an international company, so a phone number is hard to organize.’

“It started getting a little out of hand, and then we never heard back. Constantly send them emails, and we never hear back,” Shahinian said.

An email from CBS2 also went unreturned.

The Better Business Bureau has rated the online company with an F for multiple complaints.

Suzanna McNaught a longtime customer of the Rockland store, tries to reply to some of the negative online comments herself.

“You can’t get to everybody,” she said.

That’s the message from the owners.

“Do your research before you leave a review, not just us, but for anybody, because for small business it’s very important,” Shahinian said.

Trying to rid themselves of the reviews has been time-consuming. CBS2 reached out to the Federal Trade Commission, but has not heard back.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia