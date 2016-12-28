Storm Watch: Wintry Mix Could Make For Slick Commute | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Forecast | Traffic

Wintry Mix Could Make For A Slick Commute Around The Tri-State Area

December 28, 2016 10:02 PM
December 28, 2016

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wintry mix was moving into the Tri-State Area on Wednesday night.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported, a winter weather advisory would be going into effect Thursday morning, at 5 a.m. in Sullivan, Ulster, Orange, and Putnam counties.

The city and nearby areas were expected to be hit with rain, with slick roads a possibility.

As CBS2’s Murdock explained, the weather was coming as a result of an area of low pressure heading towards the New York area.

Conditions were dry on Wednesday night, with temperatures dropping to 35 degrees and clouds rolling into the city overnight.

 

