Man Punched Woman During Bronx Cellphone Store Robbery, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Thursday were searching for a man who punched a woman in the face during the robbery of a cellphone store in the Bronx.
The suspect walked into the Boost Mobile store at 563 E. Tremont Ave. in the Tremont section of the Bronx at 9:34 a.m., and went behind the counter to take a cellphone, police said.
A 32-year-old female employee tried to stop the man and he punched her in the face, police said.
The suspect ran off in an unknown direction, police said. The victim suffered a cut to her eye, but refused medical attention, police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male between 30 and 60, standing 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a green hat, black coat, blue jeans, dark colored glasses and black sneakers.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.