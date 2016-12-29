Fatalities From Fentanyl Surpass Heroin Deaths On Long Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The synthetic opioid fentanyl has surpassed heroin as the leading cause of overdose deaths on Long Island, according to health officials.
Fentanyl killed at least 220 people on Long Island in 2016, The New York Times reported.
Fentanyl is a drug that has been commonly used in surgery, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported. It can be 100 times as potent as heroin and is much cheaper because it can be made in a lab.
The drug has become more popular in the last three years because some users said it gives them a bigger high than heroin, Hall reported.
The numbers from Long Island are part of a national pattern. Fentanyl fatalities have surpassed those from heroin in other parts of the country, including New England.
The medical examiners of Long Island’s two counties, Nassau and Suffolk, compiled the overdose statistics there.
Suffolk County Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Caplan said the influx of illegally manufactured fentanyl from overseas requires “a multidisciplinary intervention from all levels of government.”
