From The Mouths Of Babes: Kids Share Their New Years Resolutions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With just days to go until 2017, everyone is thinking of their New Years resolutions — even kids.

It was a New Years Eve of sorts Thursday at the Children’s Museum on the Upper West Side, CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported.

So what do some of the littlest New Yorkers have in mind for the new year?

“To be a better friend,” said 6-year-old David Katri.

“Make more friends,” said Alice.

“Do more homework than I did last year,” said Maeve.

“To read and write better,” said Adella.

Then, there were kids like Gabriel Turchinski, who were on another level.

“Trying to get into a higher literacy group,” the 10-year-old said.

For the kids, it’s a time to think about the things they could do better.

“I could color better in the lines,” Maeve said.

“Listen more,” Adella said.

As for Turchinski?

“I can try harder in school, give it 120 percent,” he said.

Rapoport gently offered the kids some suggestions.

Rapoport: “Are you going to clean your room?”

Meave: “Yes.”

Rapoport: “Are you going to eat your vegetables?”

Lillie: “Yes.”

Then, things started to go downhill.

“Maybe,” said 7-year-old Adellea Curkin. Will she eat her spinach? “No,” she said.

But Lillie turned things around.

Rapoport: “Are you going to listen to mommy and daddy?”

Lillie: “Yes.”