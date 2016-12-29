Theater Evacuated During Concert By Band Bush In Montclair, N.J.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A concert venue in Montclair, New Jersey was evacuated in the middle of a concert by the band Bush Thursday evening.
The British post-grunge band fronted by Gavin Rossdale was about two songs into a concert at the Wellmont Theater at 5 Seymour St. in Montclair when the fire alarm went off at 9:15 p.m., officials and sources told CBS2.
Montclair police said the venue was evacuated.
Photos from the scene showed a crowd standing several people deep outside the theater as a fire truck arrived.
By 9:50 p.m., the scene was clear and concertgoers were allowed back inside, Montclair police said.
There was no indication that there was a fire.