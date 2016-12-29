CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
COMMUTER ALERT: Westbound LIRR Service To Penn Station Suspended | Alerts | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Muslim Teen Tracks Down Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Jewish Woman On Subway In Brooklyn

December 29, 2016 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Jewish Woman Attacked, Midwood, Muslim Teen, Q Train, Raegan Medgie

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Muslim teenager’s quick thinking led to the arrest of a man accused of attacking a Jewish woman in Brooklyn.

CBS2’s Raegan Medgie spoke with Ahmed Khalifa, 17, who is now being called a hero. The arrest of suspect Rayvon Jones, 31, might never have happened without him.

“Something everyone should do,” Khalifa said. “A random act of kindness, I guess.”

Khalifa, who is Muslim, was on the Q Train headed home to the Midwood section of Brooklyn Thursday when he saw a 56-year-old Jewish woman getting attacked. Khalifa said the woman was being assaulted out of nowhere.

“He smacked her across the face and she’s just like, she was bleeding, and her glasses were on the floor,” Khalifa said. “She was really sad. She was saying, ‘Why would he do this?’”

Once the train arrived at the Newkirk Avenue stop, Khalifa called to the conductor.

“I was telling him to ‘stop, stop, call the ambulance, she’s hurt,’ and after that, he noticed what happened, so I started running, and then I saw a guy who was like, ‘He went that way,’” Khalifa said.

Khalifa got off the train and followed the suspect for about 10 blocks on Foster Avenue. At one point, he lost the suspect, but someone then pulled up and helped the teen.

It was a Midwood neighbor offering help.

“He let me get in the car with him and then we started looking, and we found him,” Khalifa said. “He got on the bus, the B68, so we just followed the B68 the whole way until finally the police, like, caught up with us.”

When they did, suspect Jones was arrested.

“It just goes to show you the new generation is willing to stick up for things that are right. They do it without even thinking about it. It’s almost in their blood,” said Paul Decosto of Midwood. “That’s great.”

Khalifa said he does not think of himself as a hero.

“I don’t know why everyone’s, like, amazed,” he said. “It’s not that heroic.”

Khalifa said the suspect was violent and said nasty things to him. Khalifa also said he would do it all again, because it is the right thing to do.

Police late Thursday were still trying to determine why the homeless suspect hit the woman in the first place. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia