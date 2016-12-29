CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Injured Mangold: I Still Love Football And Want To Return To Jets

With Johnson Performing Well At Center, Gang Green Could Save $9 Million By Cutting Perennial All-Pro December 29, 2016 10:21 AM
Filed Under: New York Jets, Nick Mangold

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Nick Mangold has no plans to call it a career.

The New York Jets center faces an uncertain playing future, but retiring is far from his thoughts despite an injury-filled 11th NFL season that ended three weeks ago when he was placed on injured reserve.

“Shoot, I love football,” said Mangold, speaking to reporters Wednesday for the first time since being shut down. “I miss it dearly, so I’m planning on playing.”

Mangold played in eight games after spraining his right ankle against Baltimore on Oct. 23, suffering a setback in his rehabilitation a few weeks later, then re-injuring it against Indianapolis on Dec. 5. He’ll know in two or three weeks whether the ankle will require surgery, but has been told it shouldn’t keep him from being ready for the start of training camp next summer if he does have a procedure.

Mangold wouldn’t go into detail about the nature of the injury.

“It’s all doctor speak,” he said. “My foot hurts and I’m trying to make it not hurt.”

Mangold, who turns 33 on Jan. 13, is scheduled to count $9.075 million against the Jets’ salary cap next season. New York could save the full amount if it cuts the seven-time Pro Bowl selection during the offseason. Wesley Johnson, scheduled to be a restricted free agent, has been mostly solid in Mangold’s place. He could be a cheaper and younger option — he’ll turn 26 on Jan. 9 — if the Jets decide to move on from Mangold.

MORESchwartz: Johnson May End Up As Jets’ New Center Of Attention

Mangold added that “of course” he’d like to remain with the Jets, but declined to say whether he’d be open to taking a pay cut if the team asks him to do so.

“I figure we’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Mangold said. “I want to keep playing football, and I want to do it here. When that time comes, we’ll talk about it.”

Mangold, a first-round pick in 2006, has no doubts that if he can get healthy he can return to the high level of performance he has played at for much of his career.

“Yeah,” he said. “I have no qualms about that.”

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia