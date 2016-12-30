Back Stories: The Birth Of A Station

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This August, WCBS Newsradio 880 will celebrate 50 years of covering news in New York! To commemorate, the station plans to share a series of Back Stories and other special features over the course of the year.

We start with a brief history of the station and how it came to be an “all news” broadcast.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features on WCBS880.com/50

Wayne Cabot looks back to August 28, 1967, the first day Newsradio 880 went on air. WCBS-AM went all news as WCBS-FM because a plane hit the station’s transmitter on High Island. Wayne speaks with Steve Porter, the first anchor to take air on Newsradio 88 and the two look back at some of the station’s first sponsors.

Why did WCBS flip the switch to become and all news station? The decision was made by the man in charge of CBS, William S. Paley. Paley was jealous Westinghouse had the ability to do news around the clock during the blackout of 1965. He felt he should have a radio station that could also deliver news around the clock. Wayne speaks with Frank Sterbenz, a former WCBS research director.

The station turning to all news was the top local story on August 28, 1967, because a plane hit the station’s AM transmitter. Listen back to a report about the accident from WCBS Anchorman Charles Osgood.

Where did the idea to call WCBS “Newsradio” come from? Wayne Cabot speaks with the man who came up with the phrase, Frank Sterbenz, a former WCBS research director.

William S. Paley decided to turn WCBS to an all news station and was deeply invested in his decision. So much so, he would call the newsroom often to speak with managers and editors. Charles Osgood was a part of the newsroom in 1967 and he shares some of these stories.

Our 50 years of news in New York began on August 28, 1967 with the introduction of WCBS Newsradio. Listen to this archive audio from the first hour of our broadcast on that day, including the voices of anchormen Steve Porter and Charles Osgood and sports reporter – one time Giant Great, Pat Summerall.

