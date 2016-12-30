Police: Driver Runs Off Naked After Car Slams Into Shirley Pool, Home

December 30, 2016 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Shirley

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man whose car slammed into a house on Long Island fled from the scene naked, police said.

Police were called to the crash site on Ridgewood Drive in Shirley just before midnight.

Investigators said the out-of-control car tore through two lawns and took out a fence before plowing into a house and into a swimming pool, sending water rushing into the home.

Police said the driver got out of the car, took off all his clothes and ran, but was quickly caught.

No one in the house was hurt.

Charges are pending.

