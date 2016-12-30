Woman Charged With Stabbing Man To Death In New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was arrested and charged Friday in a stabbing that killed a man in New Rochelle.
Jonitha Alston, 30, was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the Thursday stabbing that killed Dennis Graham, 60, New Rochelle police said.
Officers were called to 138 Winthrop Ave. in New Rochelle at 6:37 p.m. Thursday, and found Graham with a serious stab wound to his chest in front of the building, police said.
The man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he was pronounced dead at 1 a.m. Friday, police said.
Alston was identified as a “participant” in the stabbing and was arrested and charged Friday, police said. There are no other suspects at large, and Alston and Graham were in a relationship with one another, police said.
New Rochelle police detectives, the New York City Medical Examiner’s office and the Westchester County District Attorney’s office were investigating the slaying late Friday.
Anyone with information was asked to call New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2270.