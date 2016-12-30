State Trooper Shot, Killed In Central Pennsylvania

HESSTON, Pa. (CBSNewYork) — A state trooper was shot and killed in central Pennsylvania Friday night.
The Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania District Attorney’s office confirmed that the trooper was shot and killed near Hesston, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV.
The shooting happened near Seven Points and Bakers Hollow roads in the small community, WTAJ reported.
The area was shut down Friday night, and police officers were searching for the suspect on the ground and in a helicopter, WTAJ reported.
Further details were not immediately available.