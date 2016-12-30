State Trooper Shot, Killed In Central Pennsylvania

December 30, 2016 10:23 PM
Filed Under: Hesston, Pennsylvania State Trooper

HESSTON, Pa. (CBSNewYork) — A state trooper was shot and killed in central Pennsylvania Friday night.

The Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania District Attorney’s office confirmed that the trooper was shot and killed near Hesston, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV.

The shooting happened near Seven Points and Bakers Hollow roads in the small community, WTAJ reported.

The area was shut down Friday night, and police officers were searching for the suspect on the ground and in a helicopter, WTAJ reported.

Further details were not immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia