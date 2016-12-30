From The Vault: NYC Transit Strike In 1980

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back December 30, 2016 5:15 PM
Filed Under: From The Vault, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Newsradio 880 is celebrating 50 years of covering news in New York! To commemorate, the “From The Vault” series brings you a treasure trove of archival audio.

In April of 1980, 34,000 transit workers walked off the job because of a dispute over wages. The strike would last 11 days and cost the city millions of dollars. This is a summary of our coverage and includes Rich Lamb, Lou Adler, Ben Farnsworth and Neil Busch.

