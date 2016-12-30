From The Vault: NYC Transit Strike In 1980

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Newsradio 880 is celebrating 50 years of covering news in New York! To commemorate, the “From The Vault” series brings you a treasure trove of archival audio.
Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
In April of 1980, 34,000 transit workers walked off the job because of a dispute over wages. The strike would last 11 days and cost the city millions of dollars. This is a summary of our coverage and includes Rich Lamb, Lou Adler, Ben Farnsworth and Neil Busch.