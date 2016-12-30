From The Vault: Pope John Paul II Visits NYC In 1979

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Newsradio 880 is celebrating 50 years of covering news in New York! To commemorate, the “From The Vault” series brings you a treasure trove of archival audio.
Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
A year after becoming leader of the world’s Catholic church, Pope John Paul II made his first pilgrimage to New York City in 1979 on invitation from then Mayor Ed Koch. This is a portion of the coverage on WCBS 880.