Long Island Volunteer Firefighter Band Excited To Join Inauguration Parade

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Members of a Long Island bagpipe and drum band are excited to participate in the inauguration parade for President-elect Donald Trump in January.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, the Nassau County Firefighters Pipes and Drums of East Meadow is a 45-member band made up primarily of volunteer firefighters. The band is one of three from New York state that will perform in Washington fort the inauguration parade on Jan. 20.
Band manager Alan Jacoby said marching in the inauguration parade is a great honor.
“It’s a once in a lifetime event for some of our members to march in a parade for the President of the United States,” Jacoby said.
For some members, this will be the second time performing for a president.
“Our band played for George (W.) Bush in 2001 at a 9/11 memorial in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow,” Jacoby said.
He said each member had to go through an extensive background check before being given the OK to attend the parade.
More than 8,000 participants have accepted invitations to take part in a parade following Trump’s swearing-in. The Marist College Band and the NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums will also take part.
Here’s a look at the other organizations that will be marching in the parade:
1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment – Fort Hood, Texas
1st Infantry Commanding General’s Mounted Color – Ft. Riley, Kansas
Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team – Burlington, Kentucky
Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer – Fort Myer, Virginia
Cleveland Police Mounted Unit – Cleveland, Ohio
Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums – Palm Coast, Florida
Columbus North High School Band – Columbus, Indiana
Culver Academy Equestrian – Culver, Indiana
First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion – Fishburne, Virginia
Frankfort High School Band – Ridgeley, West Virginia
Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band – Murrysville, Pennsylvania
Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team – Indianapolis, Indiana
Kids Overseas – Richmond Hill, Georgia
Lil Wranglers – College Station, Texas
Merced County Sheriff’s Posse – Hilmar, California
Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard – Ann Arbor, Michigan
Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team – New Buffalo, Michigan
North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association – Hillsborough, North Carolina
Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, Illinois
Palmetto Ridge High School Band – Naples, Florida
Russellville High School Band – Russellville, Arkansas
Talladega College Band – Talladega, Alabama
Texas State University Strutters – San Marcos, Texas
The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards – Charleston, South Carolina
The Freedom Riders – Kersey, Colorado
Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit – Arlington, Virginia
Tupelo High School Band – Tupelo, Mississippi
University of Tennessee Marching Band – Knoxville, Tennessee
VMI Corps of Cadets – Lexington, Virginia
West Monroe High School Marching Band – West Monroe, Louisiana
American Veterans – National
Boy Scouts of America – National
US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations – National
Disabled American Veterans – National
US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums – National
Wounded Warriors – National