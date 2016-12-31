Long Island Volunteer Firefighter Band Excited To Join Inauguration Parade

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Members of a Long Island bagpipe and drum band are excited to participate in the inauguration parade for President-elect Donald Trump in January.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, the Nassau County Firefighters Pipes and Drums of East Meadow is a 45-member band made up primarily of volunteer firefighters. The band is one of three from New York state that will perform in Washington fort the inauguration parade on Jan. 20.

Band manager Alan Jacoby said marching in the inauguration parade is a great honor.

“It’s a once in a lifetime event for some of our members to march in a parade for the President of the United States,” Jacoby said.

For some members, this will be the second time performing for a president.

“Our band played for George (W.) Bush in 2001 at a 9/11 memorial in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow,” Jacoby said.

He said each member had to go through an extensive background check before being given the OK to attend the parade.

More than 8,000 participants have accepted invitations to take part in a parade following Trump’s swearing-in. The Marist College Band and the NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums will also take part.

Here’s a look at the other organizations that will be marching in the parade:

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment – Fort Hood, Texas

1st Infantry Commanding General’s Mounted Color – Ft. Riley, Kansas

Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team – Burlington, Kentucky

Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer – Fort Myer, Virginia

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit – Cleveland, Ohio

Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums – Palm Coast, Florida

Columbus North High School Band – Columbus, Indiana

Culver Academy Equestrian – Culver, Indiana

First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion – Fishburne, Virginia

Frankfort High School Band – Ridgeley, West Virginia

Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band – Murrysville, Pennsylvania

Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team – Indianapolis, Indiana

Kids Overseas – Richmond Hill, Georgia

Lil Wranglers – College Station, Texas

Merced County Sheriff’s Posse – Hilmar, California

Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard – Ann Arbor, Michigan

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team – New Buffalo, Michigan

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association – Hillsborough, North Carolina

Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, Illinois

Palmetto Ridge High School Band – Naples, Florida

Russellville High School Band – Russellville, Arkansas

Talladega College Band – Talladega, Alabama

Texas State University Strutters – San Marcos, Texas

The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards – Charleston, South Carolina

The Freedom Riders – Kersey, Colorado

Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit – Arlington, Virginia

Tupelo High School Band – Tupelo, Mississippi

University of Tennessee Marching Band – Knoxville, Tennessee

VMI Corps of Cadets – Lexington, Virginia

West Monroe High School Marching Band – West Monroe, Louisiana

American Veterans – National

Boy Scouts of America – National

US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations – National

Disabled American Veterans – National

US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums – National

Wounded Warriors – National