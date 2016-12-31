NYPD Makes Rooftop Arrest Following East New York Armed Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD responded to reports of a robbery at 440 Montauk Ave. in East New York Friday night.
Upon arrival they were met by a 40-year-old male who was robbed by three men in the vestibule of the building.
The victim told police he saw the suspects flee towards the roof. The NYPD Aviation Unit responded and spotted three men hiding on top of an adjacent building at 438 Montauk Ave.
Emergency Services made entry to the roof and took all three men into custody without incident.
Police recovered $200 in stolen cash and a loaded firearm.